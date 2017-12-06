Bonawe man was caught with cannabis

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lee Carr, 43, of Kenmore Cottages, Bonawe, was fined £80 when he appeared before Oban Sheriff Court on Tuesday and admitted possessing cannabis.

Sheriff Patrick Hughes was told that officers spoke to Carr and another person in a car on August 2 on the A85 near Pennyfuir Cemetery.

When officers talked to them there was a strong smell of cannabis within the vehicle.

The officers, who were in an unmarked car, had seen the two approach a vehicle beforehand which they knew belonged to someone known to be involved with drugs.

Lee, a first-time offender, cooperated fully with the police and the amount in his possession was less than two grams.