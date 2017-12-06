Around the markets in Stirling and Dingwall

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Stirling – United Auctions on Thursday November 30 sold 6079 prime sheep comprising 4778 lambs selling to an average of 169.8ppk and 1301 ewes and rams.

Lambs: (4778) South Flanders (Tex) £106; Doune Farms (BTex) £104; Catcune (Suff) £95; South Flanders (Char) £85; Cherryfield (X) £84; South Baldutho (Chev) £80.

Lambs: (4778) Forest (Tex) 220p; Harviesmailing (BTex) 214p; Dall (X) 188p; Isle Cottage (Suff) 182p; Loanhead (Chev) 180p; East Dron (Char) 177p.

Ewes: (1301)- Cherryfield (Tex) £132; Pyeston (Suff) £1117; Leyden (X) £104; Kilkeddan (BL) £95; Balmonth (HB) £94.50; Cherryfield (BFL) £93; High Machrimore (Mule) £79; South Brownhill (BF) £58.

Rams: Catcune (Suff) £132; Coldrochie (Char) £130; Muirsland (Lleyn) £120.

Stirling – United Auctions on Wednesday November 29 sold 764 store cattle, also 220 cast cows and forward cattle and 138 breeding cattle.

Bullocks (388) -averaged 209.70p to 275.80ppk for a 330kg CharX from Spittal and to £1300 for 668kg AAX from Croftlane.

B&W Bullocks (25) – averaged 131.42p to 145.50ppk for a 471kg HFX from Westerhill, and to £685 for a 471kg HFX from Westerhill.

Heifers (337) – averaged 200.82p to 246.60ppk for a 296kg CharX from Sorn Mains, and to £1380 for a 680kg LimX from The Ross.

Young Bulls (14) – averaged 230.92 to 254.10ppk for a BRBX from Mid Shawton and £1000 for a CharX from Midlock.

Cast Cows (175) – averaged 119.85p to 178.90ppk for a SimX from Hard House and to £1000 for a CharX from Midlock.

Dairy Cows (44) – averaged 96.09p and to 144.70ppk for a HoX from Bandirran, and to £1110 for a HoX from Bandirran.

Forward Cattle (4) – averaged 110.74p and to 171.90ppk for a HFX from Branchal, and to £735 for a LimX from Graystale.

Bullocks: Up to 250kgs- West Muirhouse £480, 192.00p; 251-300kgs- Braidland £660, 227.90p; 301-350kgs- Spittal £910, 275.80p; 351-400kgs- East Memus £101, 263.00p; 401-450kgs- Midlock £1100, 253.50p; 451-500kgs- Holehouse £1160, 243.20p; 501-550kgs- Croft Jane £1170, 222.00p; 551-600kgs – Starr £1250, 214.20p; 601-650kgs- Demperston £1275, 210.70p.

Heifers: Up to 250kgs- West Muirhouse £350, Moneydie 187.50p; 250-300kgs- Sorn Mains £730, 246.60p; 301-350kg- Spittal £780, 236.80p; 351-400kgs- Old Leckie £910, 244.00p; 401-450kgs- West Park £960, 234.4p; 451-500kgs- Midlock £1060, 232.50p; 501-550kgs- The Ranch £1160, 214.00p; 551-600kgs- Midlock £1140, Barlae 200.40p; 601-650kgs- The Ross £1380, 202.90p.

Young Bulls: Up to 300kg- Lyoncross £550, 200.70p; 301-350- Mid Shawton £790, 254.10p; 351-400- Gateslack £810, 218.90p; 451-500- Midlock £1000, 200.80p.

OTM Cows:

£ per head – Craigowmill (AA) £1390; Midlock (Char) £1350; Back O Muir (Lim) £1330; Back O Muir (Sim) £1250; Bandirran (Ho) £1110; East Memus (ContX) £1110.

PPK- Haddo House Estate (Sim) 178.90p; Lyoncross (AA) 172.00p; Back O Muir (Lim) 167.10p; Midlock (Char) 157.30p; Bandirran (Ho) 144.70p; Craigend (ContX) 141.10p.

OTM Bulls:

£ per head- Moneydie (BS) £1650; Longman House (Lim) £1470; Forest (AA) £1310; Hardhill (Sim) £1230.

PPK- Burnside of Balhadie (AA) 182.00p; Hardhill (Sim) 170.80p; Moneydie (BSH) 172.20p; Longman House (Lim) 134.10p.

United Auctions Stirling also sold 138 breeding cattle

Beannie Lim cow & bull calf £2100; Beannie Lim cow & heifer calf £1800; Beannie Lim cow & bull calf £1800; Beannie Sim cow & heifer calf £1800; Beannie Sim cow & bull calf £1800; Kettlehill Sim hfr & heifer calf £1600; Murdieston Sim cow & heifer calf £1700; Lochend Pure Lim Hfr & heifer calf1400.

Bolfracks Dispersal – Lim bull £3700; Lim cow I/C £1800; Lim cow I/C £1750; Sal cow I/C £1750; Lim cow I/C £1700; Sal cow I/C £1700; Lim cow I/C £1650; BRB cow I/C £1600; Lim cow I/C £1600.

DINGWALL – Dingwall and Highland Marts Ltd on November 28 sold 71 prime cattle at its Christmas show and sale sponsored by the Royal Bank of Scotland, John M Munro Butchers, Highland Tractors, Parks Motor Group and Scot JCB and judged by

Mrs A Ingram, East Comalegy.

Prime bullocks (23) averaged 225.8p (+6.8p) and sold to 250p per kg and £1,610.00 gross.

Prime heifers (48) averaged 239.2p (+27.4p) and sold to 500p per kg and £2,675.00 gross.

Overall champion & Flowerburn rose bowl, junior champion and 1 st prize junior heifer – Mr D. Morrison, 128 Kinlochbervie, Lairg for a 16 month old, 535kg British Blue cross selling at 500p per kg (£2,675.00) to Messrs B T Kitson Ltd, 178 High Street, Northallerton.

Reserve champion, junior reserve, best homebred animal, 1 st haltered heifer and 2 nd junior heifer – Messrs J. Munro & Son, Invercharron, Ardgay for a 13 month old, 520kg Limousin cross selling at 360p per kg (£1,872.00) to Messrs John M Munro Ltd, Dingwall.

Senior champion, and 1 st prize senior heifer, – Messrs W. J. Jack & Son, Woodend, Killearnan, for a 24 month old, 620kg Charolais cross selling at 250p per kg (£1,550.00).

Senior reserve and 2nd prize senior heifer – Mr G Anderson, Auchenhalrig Farm, Spey Bay, for a 19 month old, 610kg Limousin cross selling at 270p per kg (£1,647.00).

1st prize senior bullock – Messrs W. J. Jack & Son, Woodend, 250p.

1st prize junior bullock & 2nd prize haltered bullock– Messrs W. J. & G. A. Fraser, Little Croy Farm, Croy, 230p.

2nd prize junior bullock – Messrs K. H. Grigor & Partners, Redfield, North Kessock, 228p.

1st prize Aberdeen Angus bullock – Messrs W. A. Fettes, Braes of Enzie, Buckie, 238p

1 st prize pair of heifers – Messrs W. J. Jack & Son, Woodend, 243p and 244p.

2nd prize pair of heifers – Messrs J. & B. McCallum, Mountrich Farm, Dingwall, 236p and 226p.

John M Munro prize for best animal exhibited by regular consignor – Messrs J & J Henderson, Udale Farm, Poyntzfield,

Prime bullocks (23) averaged 225.8p (+6.8p) and sold to 250p per kg for a 605kg Limousin cross from Woodend, Killearnan, and £1,610.00 gross for a 700kg Limousin cross from Little Croy Farm, Croy.

Prime heifers (48) averaged 239.2 (+27.4p) and sold to 500p per kg and £2,675.00 gross for a 535kg British Blue cross from

128 Kinlochbervie, Lairg and sold to B & T Kitson Ltd, 178 High Street, Northallerton.

Other leading prices per kg:

Bullocks: Easter Sheep Park, Balblair, (LimX), 248p; Auchenhalrig Farm, Spey Bay, (LimX), 244p; Braes of Enzie, Buckie, (AAX), 238p.

Heifers: Invercharron, Ardgay, (LimX), 360p; Auchenhalrig Farm, (LimX), 270p; Udale, Poyntzfield, (LimX), 252p.

Other leading prices per head:

Bullocks: Redfield, North Kessock, (LimX), £1,527.60, Easter Sheep Park, (CharX), £1,514.70; Woodend (LimX), £1,512.50.

Heifers: Invercharron, (LimX), £1,872.00; Auchenhalrig, (LimX), £1,647.00; Mountrich Farm, Dingwall, (LimX), £1,583.55.

Stirling – Caledonian Marts Ltd on Tuesday November 28 sold 2682 prime lambs, ewes and tups.

A good show of prime lambs forward would be slightly dearer on the week

with the overall average for 1882 lambs 167.7ppkg (+1.2ppkg) with 1701 (39kg + av £75.19 – 50p on the week). Top price of the day went to Doune Farms for a pen of 48 kilo Beltex at £98.

Top price per kilo went to W S Young & Son, Mawcarse for an outstanding 39 kilo Beltex lamb at 210ppkg.

Leading prices

Lambs pounds per head:-

Beltex £97, £96 & £95 Doune Farms

Beltex x £96 & £90 Easter Ochtermuthill

Tex X £90 & £89 Meikle Seggie

Tex £88 & £87 Bailanstruth

Suff £85.50 Devonshaw

Suff X £84.50 Kincraigie

Mule £72.50 Viewfield

Cross £72 Glenquey & Burnhead

BF £69 Viewfield

Lambs per kilo:-

Beltex X 206p & 205p Meikle Seggie

Beltex X 204p & 202p West Lundie

Tex 200p & 198p Meikle Seggie

Tex X 197p Blaircessnock

Suff 180p Meadowfield

Mule 161p St Mungo’s & Summerhouse

BF 153p Edentaggart

Also forward were 800 cast ewes and tups. With a poorer show for quality forward heavy ewes were harder to cash.

143 Heavy ewes averaged £66.60 selling to £123 for a Texel from J McKerrow, Riverview, Bo’ness.

427 Export Ewes averaged £37.25.