Argyll and Highlands beauty experts honoured

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyll and the Highlands have been well represented among the winners at the seventh annual Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards.

And they have been recognised for their efforts as part of 700 guests at a glittering ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow on Sunday.

The glamorous night was hosted by Gina McKie and Greg Summers, who welcomed on stage talented individuals and businesses

Among the winners were the following.

Freelance Make Up Specialist of the Year went to Clare Pearson (Clare Pearson Hair and Make Up, Oban).

Hair Salon of the Year North West went to Avalon Hair and Beauty (Oban).

Nail Technician of the Year North and Nail Technician of the Year Overall went to Dorota Palicka (Dorota Palicka International Nail Artist and Educator, Fort William).

Beauty Salon of the Year North West went to Skye Beauty (Kyle of Lochalsh).

Freelance Hair Specialist of the Year went to Jennifer Thomson (Jennifer Thomson Hair, Helensburgh).

Spa of the Year went to The Spa at Cameron House (Loch Lomond).