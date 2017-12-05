Smith wins Beinn Bhan Bash hill race

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Clear skies and a calm but chilly day greeted the 48 runners who took part in the fourth edition of the Beinn Bhan Bash hill race on Sunday, December 3.

The melting snow made for a slow pace further up the hill and a very

slippery descent.

The first lady home was Keri Wallace in 50:18 followed by Vicki MacKinnon (LAC, FV40) and Nix Forster (LAC, FV50). Keri’s time was just outside the women’s record time of 49:37, set in 2013 by Diane Baum.

First gent home was Lochaber AC’s Tom Smith (M40), just outside his personal best time, in 40:46, closely followed by John Yells (LAC, M) and Steve Macdonald (LAC, M).

Many thanks to Isla, Stu, Elaine, Ian, Ellen, Corrina, Ben and Aileen for marshalling and timekeeping, and Ben and Fiona for hosting.

Full results available at lochaberac.co.uk.

The next LAC race is Sunday December 10 at Nevis Range.