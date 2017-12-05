Praise for Seil Island memorial darts competition

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Friends of the late Finlay Morrison came from far and wide to the Tigh an Truish at Seil Island on Saturday to raise their glasses in his memory and enjoy a darts tournament.

The annual event is held in his honour to compete for a cup named after Finlay and to raise funds for the Fishermen’s Mission and other charities.

This year’s event was more low-key as the Tigh an Truish is undergoing renovation and part of the ground floor was not available.

Owners Marion and Gregor Johnstone are refurbishing two luxury letting bedrooms, and creating a café restaurant downstairs complete with a conservatory. So it was darts only, with pool and dominoes on hold until next year.

Robbie MacLarty, the event organiser, said: ‘The generosity of the Tigh an Truish and our sponsors make this such a great night out and helps Finlay’s friends to raise so much money for charity.’

This year the event also had music thanks to box player Kenny Macdonald and guitarist Aiden ‘Kite’ MacDougall.

Matthew Ramsay, of the Fishermen’s Mission in Argyll, from Carradale, said: ‘Once again our thanks go to everyone who supported Robbie and his team of helpers who work so hard to make this such a great night out.’