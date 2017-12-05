Oban woman gets the chop for charity
Oban resident Fumiko Miller has raised around £300 for charity by having her long hair cut off.
Fumiko, who is originally from Tokyo, had the chop on Friday December 1 at Reflections in Oban to raise money for Mary’s Meals, where she is a well-known volunteer.
The 12 inches of hair have been donated to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that supplies real-hair wigs for children who have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.