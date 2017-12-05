Lundavra badminton players scoop titles again

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lundavra Primary once again emerged as clear winners at this year’s Lochaber Primary Schools Badminton Championship, taking first place in both the boys’ and girls’ competition, but with Caol Primary snapping at their heels this year with a second in the girls’ event and third in the boys’.

The event, which took place last Wednesday, was staged at Lochaber High School.

PE teacher Carol Cairns commented: ‘The new facilities at both schools are fantastic and make such a difference. Pupils are really keen to come and take part in sport whenever they can; we have been holding before school and lunchtime badminton clubs and the standard of play has visibly improved.’

The girls’ final was won by Amy Ionita, with Chiari Harper in second place. Third was Dana Edwards from Caol, who beat Elizabeth Morgan from Lundavra into fourth place in a very tight playoff.

In the boys’ competition, Liam Martin beat his Lundavra classmate Rio Bell to take the title, while Kian Duncan from Caol took the bronze medal from Calum MacLean of St Columba’s RC.

Organised by High Life Highland Active Schools co-ordinators Fiona Beattie and Bridget Thomas, in conjunction with the primary and secondary PE staff, the event attracted entries from 12 primary schools: Arisaig, Banavie, Bun-Sgoil Ghaidhlig Loch Aber, Caol, Invergarry, Inverie, Inverlochy, Lady Lovat, Lundavra, Mallaig, Spean Bridge and St Columba’s.

Pupils took part in a round robin format tournament, competing to earn a place in the quarter-finals. Tension mounted as pupils were knocked out and the semi-finalists took to the court. Fresh from battle, the losing semi-finalists came back on court to fight it out in a third/fourth place playoff.

Organisers extended their grateful thanks to Lochaber High School for hosting the competition and to the senior pupils on the Level 5 Leadership course who refereed and supported on the day.