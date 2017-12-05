Lochaber indoor winter league results

INDOOR WINTER LEAGUE 26/11/17 MIchael Gillespie (left) of the Goon Squad in the thick of the action with Barna Tot of Florentinaturner. PICTURE IAIN FERGUSON, THE WRITE IMAGE

Latest results from week seven of Sammy’s Indoor Winter League:

Borussia Fortmund 1,  The Young Boys 4
Snorting Lisbon 18, Arse N All 2
Fiorentina Turner 9, Expected Toulouse 2
Portowcy 3, Balla 2
The Goon Squad 1, Doghouse Thistle 4
HW Energy 1, Gozos 9

 