Lochaber indoor winter league results
Latest results from week seven of Sammy’s Indoor Winter League:
Borussia Fortmund 1, The Young Boys 4
Snorting Lisbon 18, Arse N All 2
Fiorentina Turner 9, Expected Toulouse 2
Portowcy 3, Balla 2
The Goon Squad 1, Doghouse Thistle 4
HW Energy 1, Gozos 9