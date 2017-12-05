Lochaber club lotteries

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

This week’s Fort William Golf Club lotto numbers were 6, 19 and 20. There was no winner this week. There will now be £300 available for the lotto drawn today (Thursday December 7).

The numbers drawn in the Caol Regeneration lotto were 15, 16 and 20. There were no winning tickets this week. There will now be a jackpot for £700 for next Thursday’s draw.

The Caol Community Centre bingo lotto numbers for this week are 12, 17 and 20. There were no winners this week. That means that next week’s jackpot is £400.

The Ballachulish Shinty Club lottery numbers for this week were 7, 8 and 17. There were no winners this week. Next week’s draw will have a jackpot of £600.