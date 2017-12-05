End of an era as Oban’s Nancy Blacks closes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The shutters came down and shelves were emptied at Oban’s Nancy Blacks shop this week, after half a century of selling boat and outdoor equipment.

Stock from the chandlery, camping and coastal clothing store at 18/19 Argyll Square was seen being removed by receivers on Tuesday morning. Its business hours were also updated just after midnight on its Facebook page, which no longer displays opening times or contact details.

The shop was started by Nancy Black in 1965, its website explains, and began its third term of ownership in 2012 under Sean and Karina Jameson. It hosted a nursery fashion show just last month.

Blacks Town and Country just along the street at 24-25 Argyll Square is a separate business under different owners, and remains open for business as usual.