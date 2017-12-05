Drivers warned of disruption on A83

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Drivers are being warned to expect disruption on the A83 to the west of Inveraray.

Road improvements worth £300,000 are beginning as a resurfacing project started this week on a stretch of the route.

Work began this week on the A83 to upgrade the road surface at Auchnabreac, and is scheduled to last for up to three weeks. The improvements will take place between 7am and 7pm each day, with no works taking place at weekends.

To ensure the safety of the workforce and members of the travelling public, the carriageway will be subject to a 10mph convoy traffic management system during the works. Outwith the specified working hours, traffic management will be removed but a 30mph speed limit will be enforced as traffic will be running on a temporary surface.

Real time information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @trafficscotland.