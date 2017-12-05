10-pin bowling results

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

After week four of the Lochaber Building Supplies 10-pin bowling leagues at the Nevis Centre in Fort William, The Empire lead the scratch division with 17 points followed by Council on 15 points and Alleycats on 14 points. The Fillies Plus Gillie are the new leaders in the handicap division with 15 points followed by The Empire and Council both on 14 points.

Individually the best scratch game of the week came from Gary Cowan (The Empire) with 169. Gary also had the week’s top two game scratch series of 316. The week’s high handicap game went to Frank Sweeney (Council) with 240 which tied the season high. The top two game two game handicap series went to Brian Johnstone (Alleycats) with 439.

The best team scores of the week came from The Empire with the top scratch game of 596 and the top two game scratch series with 1182 – the season high. The top handicap game went to Alleycats with 795 who also had the top two game handicap series of 1565 -the season high.

The top scratch average is held by Ben Weller (The Empire) with 163 followed by Pam Weller (Alleycats) with 153 and Tony Whitelocke (Alleycats) on 152.