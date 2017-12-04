This week’s walks, week 49

LOCHABER AND LORN

RAMBLERS

The walk leader is to be contacted beforehand for meet up and start times. Car sharing usually possible and people can try before they buy. Further information at www.lochaberandlorn-ramblers.org.uk. Lochaber and Lorn Ramblers Group can be contacted by email on info@lochaberandlorn-ramblers.org.uk.

Thursday December 7

Beinn Udlaidh, Glen Orchy

A fine Corbett with easy access, identified from a distance by a white quartzite dyke on its NE flank. This extends in a remarkably straight line across the hill to Coire Daimh on its E side. Start on the B8074 at Glen Orchy Farm, NN260347, where limited off-road parking is available.

Head E across a field to reach a track and follow it uphill SSE through a conifer plantation.

Emerging on to the open hillside the track winds S up a broad ridge, curving E around the rim of Coire Daimh. After crossing a fence line, the track curves NE then N to the summit of Beinn Udlaidh, 840m. Descend gently N to the tip of the spur then steeply down NE following the quartzite dyke. Aim for the corner of the forest bounded by the Allt Ghamhain. Just before the burn a forest track heads NNW to the B8074. Walk back to the start on the quiet road beside the River Orchy.

Grade: M+; Distance: 11km; Height to climb: 730m; Map(s): LR50, EX377. Meet at Longsdale car park, Oban at 9am or Glencoe village car park at 9.15am. Start at 10am. Leader: Ann Jones 07770 434114.

Saturday December 9

Polloch and Loch Shiel,

Strontian

A quiet walk in a wild, remote glen with woods, rivers and lochs full of wildlife, leading to the shore of the magnificent 28 km-long Loch Shiel. Start from the CP at Polloch NM792689, at the end of the public road. Take the track W towards Ceanna Garbh where it looks out over Loch Shiel. There is a small way-marked circuit to be walked here. Continue NE on the track overlooking Loch Shiel to Gorstanvorran. Return by the same route.

Grade: L; Distance: 10km; Height to climb: 200m; Map(s): LR40, EX390/391. Meet at Corran Ferry slip for 9.45am sailing. Start of walk at 11am. Leader: Kate Willis 07899 783279.

NEVIS HILLWALKING CLUB

Please see full walk details at www.nevishillwalking.club.

If anyone would like to go out on the walk please contact club secretary Suzanne Theobald on 01397 701783 or email enquiries@nevishillwalking.club.

Sunday December 10

Streap

Follow the estate road under the viaduct and turn right at the next bridge over the River Finnan. Keep to the edge of the forest and follow the Allt an Tuim for less than a km, then go left on to the steep SW ridge of Beinn an Tuim. Then follow the crest NNE for 4km over cols and summits to Streap. Return via Streap Comhlaidh and descend S into Gleann Dubh Lighe.

Distance: 15km; Height to climb: 1300m. Suggested and co-ordinated by Gerry Gilbert.