Seven men charged after Fort William nightclub disturbance

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police in Fort William can confirm seven men have been charged in connection with a disturbance in Fort William on Sunday November 12.

The men, aged between 19 and 26, have been reported to the procurator fiscal following the incident outside a nightclub in the town.

The men will appear at Fort William Sheriff Court in due course.

Constable Brian Heriot said: ‘This has been a complex investigation and I am grateful for the support of members of the public while inquiries were ongoing.

‘I would also thank police colleagues in Arbroath for their assistance with this investigation.’