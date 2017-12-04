New public access defibrillator for Gribun

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Gribun is one of the most remote parts of Mull but it now has a new defibrillator installed inside the former BT phone box thanks to Jacqui Farquhar.

Originally from Ballymeanach, Jacqueline was prompted by news in 2016 of another new defibrillator installation in Salen to contact Mull and Iona Community Trust (MICT) and offer support for a defibrillator near to her childhood home – when she was then Jacqui MacFadyen.

MICT already works in partnership with the Scottish Ambulance Service to manage the inspection and maintenance of 14 public access defibrillators across Mull and Iona. MICT has established a new partnership with the Community Heartbeat Trust which, in turn, has an arrangement with BT for the adoption of decommissioned phone boxes to host defibrillators.

Moray Finch, general manager of Mull and Iona Community Trust, said: ‘We’re really grateful for the generous donation from Jacqui that means we’ve been able to add a 15th defibrillator to the network on the islands. The defibrillator will be cared for by local volunteers without whom the scheme couldn’t operate and again we’re so grateful for the time that they give generously.’

Although no specialist training is required to use the defibrillator which ‘talks’ to users and provides clear instructions, it is intended to offer training in CPR and the use of the defibrillator for local residents in the coming weeks.

If you would like to make a donation towards the cost of this or would like to find out more about the defibrillators, contact Moray Finch on 01680 812905 or mfinch@mict.co.uk