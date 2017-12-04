Colonsay Book Festival reveals 2018 line-up

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Colonsay Book Festival has announced the line-up for its 2018 event.

The award-winning writers and authors appearing at this ‘wee gem of a festival on a jewel of an island’ on April 28 and 29 next year are confirmed as Bella Bathurst, Ann Cleeves, Janice Galloway, John Glenday, A L Kennedy and Malachy Tallack.

Further programme details will be released in late January, but tickets for what promises to be an engaging and thought-provoking weekend are on sale now.

Richard Irvine, co-director of the event, said today: ‘Colonsay is such an unspoiled, special place, it’s the perfect setting to meet and mingle with some of the country’s leading writers and hear and talk about life and literature.

‘Whether at the event itself, in the pub afterwards, or walking on one of its unspoiled beaches, it’s a hugely enjoyable event for visitors, authors and locals alike.

‘Tickets are on sale now, with a special early bird rate available until the end of January 2018. You can keep up to date with all our news on our website and via Twitter and Facebook.’

Tickets for the 2018 Colonsay Book Festival are on sale from www.colonsaybookfestival.org.uk.