Oban lifeguards benefit from new piece of equipment

An Oban charity has donated a piece of equipment to to Atlantis Leisure that will help with resuscitation training.

Argyll Beats Cardiovascular Disease (ABCD) donated the £600 apparatus that will enable the lifeguards to tell if they are administering CPR correctly.

The Oban-based charity donated it to support Atlantis Leisure, saying: ‘This meets our aims as a charity.’

ABCD was set up 17 years ago by a group of volunteers. The charity helps to provide medical equipment for treating and diagnosing cardiovascular disease.

It also helps with training costs and promoting projects that improve health. Since its inception in 2000, ABCD has raised more than £100,000.

Yvonne Robinson, training officer at Atlantis,who demonstrated the piece of equipment, said it would be important for training lifeguards.

The device is used to enhance CPR skills by providing analysis. It will allow lifeguards to practice on dummies and get feedback as to how well their technique is working.