Distillery planned in Argyll’s ‘ghost town’

Plans for new distillery in the ghost town of Polphail on the Cowal peninsula have been submitted to Argyll and Bute Council.

The abandoned village was built for 500 offshore workers in the 1970s ready for an oil boom that never arrived on the Argyll coast. It was never inhabited, and lay overgrown and desolate for 35 years until it became a canvas for graffiti artists called Agents for Change.

The 25-acre site, which cost £3.3 million to construct, overlooks Loch Fyne and is close to the Portavadie marina complex. It was put up for sale in summer 2012, and was reportedly purchased for £250,000 by whisky tycoon Alexander Bulloch.

Alexander Bulloch of Portavadie Distillery, based in Kames, applied on October 30 to build distillery and visitor centre at Polphail Village, Millhouse.

The single-storey building, complete with a pagoda roof, includes a visitor centre with cafe/bar, a tasting room and exhibition and retail area.

Iain Jurgenson, of Portavadie Estates, said the plan was ‘compelling’ given the growth of tourism in Argyll and particular on its ‘secret coast’, and would be of interest to its own visitors.