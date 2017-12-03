Colonsay to join national campaign to help homeless

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Sleep in the Park is a plan to raise £4 million and address the needs of homeless people in Scotland.

Many thousands of people (up to 9,000 in all) have undertaken to sleep out in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh on December 9 in order to highlight the plight of our fellow citizens.

This initiative has the wholehearted support of Scotland’s churches, trades unions, businesses, politicians and local communities.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, the Rt Rev Dr Browning, drew attention to the campaign in September and Colonsay replied at once.

Now the parish will play its part in this national endeavour.

With a population of 124 people, the aim is to raise a total of £1,240 including Gift Aid.

If every parish did the same the total raised would be £54 million, so Colonsay is punching above its weight.

If any reader can find it in their heart to support this worthy cause, please donate even a single pound at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/kevinbyrne1