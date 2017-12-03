Argyll MP opens new homes in Connel

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara has opened Argyll Community Housing Association’s 30th new home in Connel.

The 10 new homes opened today (Sunday December 3) mean a total of 30 have been completed by ACHA on the site in the past three years.

The new homes overlook Loch Etive and the Firth of Lorne and Connel bridge.

The development, which was built by MacLeod Construction of Lochgilphead, was funded to a value of £1.593 million with contributions from ACHA, the Scottish Government and Argyll and Bute Council.

Mr O’Hara said: ‘Once again, I am delighted to see the progress in building more quality affordable homes across Argyll and Bute. This sends a strong message that Argyll and Bute is a great place to live, work and do business in and I am especially grateful to ACHA for leading on this.

‘Thanks too to MacLeod for delivering this project and to all stakeholders for this successful collaboration.’

Alastair MacGregor, ACHA chief executive, added: ‘This opening today is not only special because it brings to Connel 10 more family homes but as a Connel boy to see this in my home village is something else.’

The 10 new homes built by ACHA in Connel are part of the association’s current on site development programme of 122 units across Argyll and Bute