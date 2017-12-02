Lochaber youngsters kick up a storm for Dance Platform 2017

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Three hundred talented youngsters from across Lochaber came together over three nights to put on a dance display to packed audiences every evening.

Staged at Lochaber High School from Wednesday to Friday last week, the annual Lochaber Dance Platform is a key part of the Active Schools calendar.

Primary and secondary school pupils showcased a huge variety of styles of dance and costume.

Thirteen pupils from Lochaber High School, alongside a number of former pupils, parents and school staff, ran after-school dance sessions leading up to the event allowing all local primary schools to perform a dance.

Pupils from Lochaber, Mallaig and Kinlochleven high schools choreographed and danced their own routines.

Dance groups from throughout Lochaber gave performances, including Lochaber Gymnastics Club, Ballet West, ConnXion (majorettes), Lochaline Primary School, Sunart Stomers, Ben Nevis All-Stars (cheerleading), Feis Lochaber Scottish Step Dancers and Highland dancers from Nevis School of Highland Dancing and the Jane Douglas School of Dance.

A lively dance by primary pupils, choreographed and taught by local teacher Leah Burns, finished the first half.

Leah, alongside Sarah Gillanders, was also responsible for running the sound desk.

A finale dance, taught by Highlife Highland’s ‘Movers and Shakers’ teacher Amy Gallagher, brought the show to a close each evening

This intensive dance input from a professional tutor is an important part of the Dance Platform programme, teaching dancers new moves and giving them fresh ideas to incorporate into their own choreography.

Active Schools co-ordinator Bridget Thomas said she continued to be amazed by the time and effort put into this event by so many people.

‘It could not happen without the community behind it. Thank you to all the dance leaders and volunteers who choreographed routines and in particular to Sarah and Leah, who contributed a huge amount of time, energy and enthusiasm to organising this year’s event,’ she added.

‘Thanks also to Bill Cameron who took on the lighting for this year’s show. The standard and variety of performance was truly stunning. It gets better every year. Well done everyone.’

Ballet West’s Mad Hatters routine held the audience spellbound.

JP F48 Mad hatter performance 01