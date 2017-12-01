Shop renovations uncover Fort High Street history

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Preparations for the opening of a new café in Fort William revealed a piece of High Street history – and stirred a few memories of times-gone-by.

When workmen carrying out renovations to a shop in the centre of the town removed part of the shop front recently they revealed the beautifully scripted and well-preserved sign of a former business, MacGillivrays Groceries and Provisions.

The business, owned and run by Hughie MacGillivray was based in the premises up until the late 1960s, meeting the needs of outlying communities as well as local people.

For Ronald Ross of Inverlochy, 71, the newly-exposed shop front took him back more than half a century to his first job as a delivery boy in 1961, later progressing to a position behind the counter until 1964 when he was old enough to get a job building the ‘new’ pulp mill.

Working alongside many well-known local names including Wick Hutchison and Johnny Kennedy, they would set off on their bikes, baskets laden with anything from vegetables to meat, cheese and canned food for customers near and far.

The MacGillivray’s sign was unexpectedly uncovered during the renovation of the shop front. Work is on-going to turn the unit into a new vegan cafe, Origin, which is set to open in January and will be the first of its kind in Fort William.

The owners of the new café say they intend to keep old MacGillivray’s sign to pay homage to the previous owners.