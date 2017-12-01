Rotary Club of Oban enjoys charter dinner

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Rotary Club of Oban held its 68th charter dinner at the Perle Hotel on Friday November 24, the charter having been granted to the club on November 25, 1949.

The dinner was well attended with a good number of guests present who included Oban Rotary’s district governor Garry Louttit and his wife Christine.

The top table and guests were piped in by Emma Hill from the Oban High School Pipe Band and later the company was entertained by Oban Rotary’s Young Musician of the Year Katie Houston, who played the flute accompanied by her mother Joanna on piano.

In his toast to the club, Garry mentioned specially the many activities which the members undertake in support of the local community and he praised the membership for being so active and successful.

The principal speaker was Eamon Arthur from the Oban Speakers’ Club who talked of the changes in farming since he was a boy. Eamon’s speech, which was well received by the audience, was delivered in a very professional manner interspersed with many humorous anecdotes.

A comprehensive vote of thanks to all concerned was delivered by senior vice-president, Iain MacIntyre. The evening was expertly compered by president Tommy McQuade. A raffle raised £326 for Hope Kitchen.