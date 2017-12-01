RBS to close branches in Barra, Inveraray, Campbeltown and Rothesay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Royal Bank of Scotland is closing 259 branches between May and June of next year, including Inveraray, Campbeltown, Rothesay and Castlebay on Barra.

The Campbeltown branch will close on May 28, the Inverary branch on June 21 and the Rothesay branch on June 26.

A spokesman for RBS said: ‘In Inveraray branch, 87 per cent of customers are already banking in other ways locally.

‘Transactions in Inveraray branch have reduced by 32 per cent since 2012 with now only 31 customers visiting the branch on a weekly basis.

‘Some 53 per cent of customers are now choosing to bank digitally with us on a regular basis instead.’

Once closed, the closest bank to Inveraray would be Oban, which is 37 miles away.

The spokesperson added: ‘We provide our customers with more ways to bank than ever before. Customers can choose from a range of digital, face-to-face and local options.

‘Since 2012, the number of customers using our branches in Scotland has fallen by 44 per cent. Only one per cent of our customers in Scotland now use a branch regularly while the number of regular mobile users has increased by 39 per cent since 2015.

‘We provide a range of alternative ways to bank, tailored to the needs of our customers and reflective of the way they live their lives.’

Na h-Eileanan an Iar MP Angus Brendan MacNeil is writing to RBS to come to the Isle of Barra for a meeting to discuss the ‘urgent situation’.

The RBS is the only bank on the island, and the closure would mean that residents would have to take a ferry to South Uist to attend the nearest bank.

The Western Isles MP said: ‘I am calling on RBS to come to Barra for a public meeting. They simply cannot close this branch.

‘If RBS continue these proposed savage cuts across the country they should drop Scotland from their name as they would be trading under a very false impression.’

A spokesperson for the trade union Unite said: ‘The news today by RBS is totally shocking and represents a change in how the banking sector conducts its affairs.

‘The sheer scale of this latest round of branch closures is savage. How can a UK taxpayer-backed organisation devastate local communities by disenfranchising them of the ability to bank at their local branch?

‘Once again, loyal staff who have helped to rebuild RBS over the past decade will be rewarded with the prospect of an uncertain future and a bleak Christmas.’