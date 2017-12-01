Plockton news

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

There was a good attendance in Plockton Hall on Monday November 13 to hear fiddler Graham MacKenzie who was on a tour of Scotland from Edinburgh to the Orkney Isles.

Seven tables were in play at a whist drive in Plockton Hall on Thursday November 9 in aid of Plockton and District Horticultural Society.

A bingo night with a curry supper in Plockton Hall on Saturday November 18 attracted 80 people and raised more than £1,000 for Plockton Primary School’s parent teacher association.

Kyle Free Church ladies for church missions raised £1,113 at their annual sale in the Lighthouse Centre , Kyle, on Friday November 17.

The Lochalsh branch of Legion Scotland hold regular bingo sessions in Lochalsh House and, on Wednesday November 15, raised £437 for branch funds.

Charlie G MacRae, Plockton, took part in the five mile Staggie’s for Maggie’s Walk at Dingwall on Saturday November 11 in aid of Maggie’s Highlands Centre, Inverness. Charlie raised the most sponsorship money, a staggering £2,850, and thanks everyone who sponsored him.

CM MacRae