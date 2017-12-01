Oban musician suffering from MS will host charity concert

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An Oban musician suffering from multiple sclerosis is hosting a charity concert this weekend to raise money for stem cell therapy.

Guy Forteith, 24, was first diagnosed with the condition when he was 16.

So far he has raised around £9,000 of the £60,000 he needs to get the treatment.

The singer-songwriter is hosting the concert on Saturday December 2 at Cuan Mor from 7.30pm.

Headlining the event is Larry Lovecraft, singing the music of Queen.

‘The last time he came,’ Guy said, ‘he did Chip Shop Elvis, which was so, so funny.’

Also performing on the night are local musicians Shannon Taylor, Angus Smith the North 56, Offshore 4, Finlay Wells and Elissa Conway.

‘It completely spans from rock to jazz to comedy,’ Guy said. ‘It will be a really good night.’ Tickets cost £5.

To stay up to date with his campaign, or to donate, visit Stem Cells for Guy on social media.