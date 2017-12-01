BREAKING NEWS: RBS change of heart on Barra’s only ATM

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Na h-Eileanan an Iar SNP MSP Alasdair Allan has welcomed the decision by Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) to retain its branch’s ATM on the Isle of Barra, but reiterated his calls for the bank to reconsider the decision to close the branch.

RBS informed the MSP earlier this afternoon (Friday) that it was ‘committed to ensuring that there is 24-hour access to cash on Barra’ and that it ‘will therefore be retaining the ATM when the branch closes.’

Mr Allan commented: ‘This is a step in the right direction and I am thankful to RBS for taking onboard my concerns about the devastating impact that leaving Barra without an ATM would have.

‘However, they are still pressing ahead with plans to close the only bank on the island. This is very disappointing news for both customers and particularly for staff who will now be worried about their future so close to Christmas.

‘Many people are still dependent on face-to-face services and I cannot emphasis enough the serious difficulties this is going to cause people in Barra & Vatersay.

‘I again call on RBS to reconsider their decision to close this branch.’