Tesco staff raise £5,600 for CLIC Sargent

Staff at Tesco Oban have raised £5,600 and rising for a charity that helps children suffering from cancer.

The money was raised in aid of CLIC Sargent on behalf of two-year-old Harris McGougan, from Dunbeg.

Karen Kelso and Maureen Ford helped to organised the fundraiser because Harris was diagnosed with leukemia.

While he is being treated in Glasgow, he and his family have been staying in a house run by CLIC Sargent so the fundraiser was a way to give something back.

The money was generated over the weekend with a race night being held on Friday at Glencruitten Golf Club, which raised around £2,000.

Saturday saw musicians, beauticians and Disney characters entertain shoppers, raising the remainder of the sum.

The all-day event featured leg waxing, music, Mickey and Minnie Mouse as well as glitter make-up and Queen Elsa.

The organisers originally had a plan to raise £2,000, but have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the support.

Karen said: ‘It’s overwhelming, but it was really great. We do lots of fundraisers, but it’s different when it’s local.

Maureen said: ‘It’s good, but it’s exhausting right enough. You are worried that people won’t turn up. But they came and it was a great day.’