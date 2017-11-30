Scottish authors flock to Oban for Book Week

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Scottish author Christopher Brookmyre will be on stage in the Corran Halls tonight (Thursday) for a free event.

As part of Scottish Book Week, the author and former journalist will discuss writing, the impact of the internet as well as creating a crime novel set in space.

The event, organised by Live Argyll, starts at 7pm on Thursday November 30.

There are also a number of other events taking place over the weekend with Mary Whithall hosting a book signing in Oban Library tomorrow (Friday December 1). Mary will be signing copies of her new publication Disruption from 2pm until 4pm in the Albany Street premises.

On Friday night, Graeme Macrae Burnet will be in Waterstone’s from 7pm until 8.30pm. He will be speaking about his new book The Accident on the A35.

Then on Saturday it’s Lindsay Campbell’s and Alan Windram’s turn.

Lindsay will be in Oban Library to sign and discuss her new book Now Prisoner Within, which is described as murder, riot and crime in Old Argyll. She will be there from 10am until noon.

Oban’s own Alan Windram, of Little Door Books, will be in Oban Waterstone’s on Saturday December 2 from 10am until 11am.

This is an event the youngsters can enjoy, as Alan is the author of several illustrated children’s books for three- to seven-year-olds. However, be warned, audience participation, including singing, is compulsory.

And if music is your thing, rapper turned author Darren ‘Loki’ McGarvey will be hosting a non-stop hip-hop workshop in the Rockfield Centre from 2pm until 5pm.

This free event, hosted by the Hope Kitchen, will cater to aspiring poets, rappers, producers and musicians, who will be able to try different writing techniques, create original raps and produce beats.

Producers Blackboxx and Acidtone will be be there to help with various aspects.