Public response ‘encouraging’ to Glencoe hotel owners

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The owners of the Kings House Hotel in Glencoe have said they are encouraged by the public’s response to their controversial plans to redevelop the historic droving inn at a recent information event.

More than 50 people attended the open information forum at St Mary’s Church Hall in Glencoe to hear from the owners, Black Corrie Estate Management, and project managers, Bidwells, about their plans for a £10 million renovation of the hotel.

The owners propose to build a three-storey, 60-bedroom hotel on the landmark site in Glencoe, with work on the site already underway.

In her address to the gathering, owner Diane de Spoelberch said that her father had fallen in love with the area more than 55 years ago, when he first bought an estate in Glencoe. The family had spent many happy times as residents of the Kings House Hotel before the family bought Black Corries Estate next door.

She said: ‘When the Kings House suddenly came up for sale in 2014 we didn’t want somebody buying it to create a large development on the site or build something which wasn’t in-keeping with the environment and so we bought it to develop a sustainable project which makes sense for the community.’

Several formal objections have been lodged against the outstanding planning application for the development from organisations such as the National Trust for Scotland and the John Muir Trusts on the grounds that the designs are not in-keeping with the surrounding area.

Ms de Spoelberch continued: ‘This hotel needs money and care and it should be a place for people who enjoy sport and the outdoors.

‘Although my brother Rodolphe de Spoelberch and myself consider this project as an impact investment, which is close to us and the things we love, we have to ensure that what we are proposing is economically viable.

‘However, we are responsible investors and don’t want to do anything that would displease the community. It must be clearly understood that we will not proceed with something that is not supported, even if this means no hotel at all.’

Glencoe and Glen Etive Community Council has voiced its support for the project again this week, with chairman Alistair Sutherland saying that the development ‘will provide some scope for young people who might otherwise leave this area’.