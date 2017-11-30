Police files with Sergeant Iain MacNicol week 48

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Theft of whacker plate compaction machine

Between October 3 and 17, a yellow whacker plate compaction machine was stolen from a forest track near Kilchrenan. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Theft of mobile phone

Between 11.50pm on Saturday November 18 and 12.30am on Sunday November 19, a gold Samsung Galaxy S7 mobile phone in a purple case was stolen from a handbag while the owner was in the Lorne Bar, Stevenson Street, Oban.

Witness appeal

At about 12.05am on Thursday November 23, in an Oban pub, several men were allegedly involved in a disturbance. A man allegedly assaulted another man and another man allegedly threw a glass which smashed against the bar area.

Abusive behaviour

At about 8pm on Friday November 24, police attended a report of a disturbance at a house at Bunessan, Isle of Mull. A 26-year-old woman was arrested for abusive behaviour. The woman had also allegedly been driving under the influence of alcohol and a blood sample was taken for analysis. The woman was later charged with abusive behaviour and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Assault

At about 12.20am on Saturday November 25, a man allegedly assaulted a woman on the Corran Esplanade, Oban. Subsequently, a 55-year-old man was detained. The man was later arrested and charged with assault and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Investigation

At about 4.30pm on Saturday November 25, a woman allegedly behaved in a verbally abusive manner at the door of the Oban Bay Fish and Chip Shop, George Street, Oban.

If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local police office on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.