MP calls for assurances on Skye midwifery services after temporary closure

Skye MP Ian Blackford has called on NHS Highland to give assurances over the island’s healthcare services after temporarily closing out-of-hours midwifery services.

NHS Highland temporarily closed the Community Maternity Unit (CMU) at Broadford’s Dr MacKinnon Memorial Hospital and the out-of-hours midwifery service for Skye and Lochalsh until mid-December.

In a letter to NHS Highland chairman David Alston, Skye MP Ian Blackford expressed concern over the temporary closure of midwifery services, saying: ‘I would appreciate an assurance that midwifery services, including out-of-hours cover, will be preserved in Skye and Lochalsh, with steps taken to ensure a situation such as the current one does not happen again.

‘Also, mindful of what has happened in Strontian with the closure of Dail Mhor Care home – originally announced as a ‘temporary’ measure – I would appreciate an assurance there is no intention to close the midwifery unit ‘by stealth’.’

Mr Blackford also highlighted that rural support team paramedics on Skye are in dispute with NHS Highland over out-of-hours cover as they are being routinely required to work ‘on call’ at a hospital site, yet not paid their hourly rate for doing so.

He added: ‘Again, this appears to show NHS Highland has no workable strategic plan for managing out-of-hours cover on Skye, as highlighted by the midwife situation.’

NHS Highland announced in October that the Scottish Government had approved a request for an external view to look at the arrangements for north Skye in terms of urgent care, minor injury and access to A&E services. It has been made clear that it was not about the wider service redesign for Skye, Lochalsh and South West Ross.