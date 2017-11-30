Max lands ambassdor role for community work

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Glencoe student Max Maclean, 16, has been named as an ambassador for a national community initiative.

A prominent member of the High Life Highland Leadership programme, with more than 200 hours of work in the community, Max has been selected to become a #iwill ambassador.

#iwill is a UK-wide campaign to promote communities, represented by 150 young ambassadors. They are 10 to 20-year-olds who are leading fantastic social action in their communities. From mentoring their peers online, to co-ordinating a charity fundraiser or enhancing their local area, every #iwill ambassador will play a big role in the community.

Since leaving Kinlochleven High School in August, Max has been studying maritime skills at college in Mallaig while maintaining his volunteering and furthering his coaching skills training in partnership with the school and High Life Highland.

He travelled to London recently to receive his award at a ceremony in the Tower of London and was invited to meet with his local MP Ian Blackford at the House of Commons.

Ian Blackford’s office is in an historic part of the building not far from the debating chamber in the Palace of Westminster and as it was budget day, Max, accompanied by his father Grant, experienced first hand the buzz around the ‘corridors of power’.