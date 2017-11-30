Injured Oban woman Agnes could be home next week

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Karen MacKechnie, the daughter of the Oban woman badly injured in a hit-and-run accident in the United States, has returned home after spending a fortnight at her mother’s bedside.

And Karen said today (Thursday November 30) that she hopes her mum, Agnes, might be able to come back to Oban as soon as next week.

Agnes suffered multiple fractures and other serious internal injuries after being struck by a pick-up truck in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, at Hallowe’en while on holiday visiting her brother, who lives in the city.

Karen told The Oban Times today: ‘I arrived home last Friday after a very emotional couple of weeks visiting my mum and dad at St Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem.

‘My mum is doing fantastically well, considering there were moments we all thought we would never see her again, but she’s an amazingly strong person and a fighter.

‘She’s currently undergoing intensive physiotherapy and we are hoping she could be back in Scotland as early as next week some time if all goes well.

‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for the support and the many donations we have received on the Gofundme page on Facebook which was set up by our family friend, Shona Wallace.

‘I would especially like to thank my mum’s work colleagues and customers at Albany Stores for their cards and generous donations. And everyone at my workplace at SAMS who have been amazing with their support, especially the girls in CCAP [the Culture Collection of Algae and Protoza lab], who held a coffee morning while I was away to help raise money to cover some of my travel costs.’

The Gofundme page set up by Shona Wallace has so far raised £1,465 to help Agnes and her husband David meet some of the costs they have incurred as a result of the accident.

To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/help-agnes-and-david-mackechnie