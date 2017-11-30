Hundreds flock to M&S for Fort foodhall opening

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

It was described by one shopper as ‘pandemonium’ as she navigated the throng that flocked to the opening of the new Marks & Spencer foodhall in Fort William today (Thursday November 30).

Hundreds of customers had made their way to celebrate the official opening of the store in the town’s new North Road Retail Park.

Store manager Sam Nugent, along with his newly-recruited 76-strong team, welcomed locals as they enjoyed entertainment from a lone piper and a taste of the new Christmas food range.

The 8,000 sq ft store features a 24-seat café, bakery and an extensive range of quality and innovative food and drink, appealing to local shoppers and visitors to the area.

The new foodhall is the most remote M&S store in mainland UK and the first in the area, offering greater convenience for local customers who now no longer need to travel to Inverness to stock up from M&S for the festive season.

Mr Nugent commented: ‘Fort William has been waiting a long time for M&S to open here. We’re looking forward to playing an important role in serving the community and visitors to the region.

‘My team and I are very excited to meet locals and make every moment special for customers as they peruse our festive food and drink product ranges.’

Sheonagh Robertson, from Fort William, was the first customer to enter the new store. She said: ‘We’ve waited a long time for M&S to open here. The store will be good for the town and I’m sure very popular among the locals.’

Opening the store by officially cutting the ribbon was Isabel Campbell, of the Lochaber Ruaral Education Trust, which is a local charity being supported by M&S.