Weather wipes out Argyll derby

LAST Saturday’s Argyll derby in the Jimmy Marshall Cup between Oban Saints and Lochgilphead Red Star had to be called off when a Saturday morning pitch inspection found the all-weather surface at Oban High School covered in ice.

The game was due to be played on the grass at Glencruitten but a telephone call from head groundsman Ian Hay saying the grass was unlikely to be playable prompted a late switch to the 3G surface at Oban High School.

However, a pitch inspection at 9am on Saturday morning found the playing surface to be covered in ice, leaving the Oban club no option but to call the game off.

Manager Alex Craik was bitterly disappointed at the call-off as his side have a big Scottish Cup tie away to Greenock this weekend and he had planned to try out some new tactics in the game against Red Star.

Club secretary David Buchanan said: ‘I wonder why they call them all-weather pitches as they certainly aren’t. They can take any amounts of rain, but as soon as there is any snow and frost they become dangerous and unplayable.’

As well as the senior team game being called off, the Saints under-

16s regional cup tie against Milton, also due to be played on the all-weather surface on Saturday, fell foul of the weather.

This Saturday, Saints face a tough match when they travel to take on old friends and rivals Greenock HSFP in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup. The game will take place at Battery Park 3G with a 2pm kick-off. Referee in charge is Mark Caldwell.