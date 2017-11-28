Union blasts ‘disappointing’ Budget

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The NFU Scotland has said it is ‘disappointed’ in last week’s Budget from Chancellor Philip Hammond.

NFUS chief executive Scott Walker said: ‘For all the chancellor’s talk of a Budget that builds an economy fit for the future, NFUS is disappointed with the announcement which is very light on any tangible measures that will excite and energise farmers, crofters, the agri-food sector or the rural economy.

‘The Budget statement could have been a good opportunity for the UK government to underline its commitment to UK and Scottish food producers by taking up recommendations made by NFU Scotland and the other UK unions on measures that would help farm businesses to build resilience and deal with volatility at what is a pivotal moment of great uncertainty.

‘Scottish farmers and crofters form the bedrock of Scotland’s booming food and drink industry, which delivers £14 billion back to the UK economy each year and now exceeds the oil and gas industry in terms of turnover. The industry has ambitions to more than double that contribution by 2030, but farmers and crofters will not be able to deliver on that ambition if they are not supported by governments to run viable, profitable and productive businesses.

‘However, with industry desperate for progress on Brexit, we note Mr Hammond’s comments that he believes the economy is ready for EU exit and a “global Britain” will be “an outward looking, free trading nation”.

‘In recent months, NFU Scotland has ramped up its engagement with Westminster parliamentarians and UK government departments to highlight the importance of ensuring Scottish farmers and crofters are not taken as expendable in the Brexit negotiations. We will double up this work into 2018 to ensure that governments are left in no doubt of the importance of long-term strategic planning and support for Scotland’s agricultural businesses, and seeing the industry as part of the solution.’