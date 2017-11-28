Oban Lorne Ladies still to concede a single point in another dominant display

AFTER a couple of weekends off, the Green Army took to the pitch once more, this time at North Connel against visitors Kelso Ladies.

With snow on the surrounding hills, it was a cold day, with conditions underfoot not ideal on the waterlogged and muddy pitch.

The visiting team of 17 players made their long journey to Oban the day prior to the match to arrive on the pitch fresh-faced so Oban were expecting a tough, physical game. Oban began with matching numbers, although one substitute was already suffering from a broken finger before the game began.

Despite appearances, Kelso’s size and strength was no match for the Oban team on the day. Determined to maintain their undefeated record in the league to date, every single player worked hard from start to finish.

The focus of recent training has been defence, which showed in the game as Kelso were not afforded any breakthrough runs at any point in the match.

The opening try of the game came for prop Georgia Mitchell after only two minutes, running straight through the Kelso defence to dive over the line, successfully converted by fly-half Lucy Stewart.

Five minutes later, Oban secured their second try, this time up the left wing for Rachel MacDonald, although Kelso fought hard to try to hold her up. Outside centre Erika Skofca smashed through the defensive line for another piece of impressive individual play as she brought the score to 19-0 after 12 minutes of play. This was quickly followed by another try for MacDonald, once more showing her impressive speed up the wing.

Stewart was then afforded a try herself, keeping hold of the ball at fly-half position from a breakdown to smash through the Kelso defence once more as missed tackles started to become their undoing.

The Oban forwards pack played impressively throughout the match, turning over multiple scrums under slippery conditions and securing the ball for the backs to show off their best moves. Some good handling and a well-executed set piece brought the ball to Skofca once more as she secured the final try of the first half, bringing the score to 38-0 at the half-time whistle.

A hat-trick for Skofca opened the second half, as she shrugged off tackles left, right and centre, sitting two Kelso players on the ground as they attempted to get in her way.

Oban have certainly benefited from her wealth of playing experience in Italy before joining the squad.

Try number eight of the match came for prop Ellie MacNiven, once more running straight through Kelso’s defensive line to drive over for a touchdown.

Kelso rallied as the second half played out, and the home side were beginning to show signs of fatigue. The hosts allowed them significantly more time in Oban’s half during this 40 minutes than the opening equivalent.

However, after some motivational encouragement from captain Laura MacCormick and coach for the day Darrell Williams, this was put to an end, and the final score of the game was a well-deserved try from quietly determined scrum-half Audrey Barr, bringing the final tally to 53-0.

Once more Oban Ladies have shown that they are a force to be reckoned with, despite initial feelings of uncertainty as the unknown Kelso team arrived in Oban. Impressively, they have managed to maintain their record of zero points conceded in the whole season of league matches and aim to continue this winning streak against RDVC in Edinburgh on Sunday.

The ladies train on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6pm to 7pm, with information about this typically shared on their Facebook page ‘Oban Lorne Ladies Rugby Club’.