Fort William World Cup crowned best in the world by governing body

The Fort William stage of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup has won international and domestic acclaim after being named best Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in the global series and Best Sporting Event in the Highlands and Islands in 2017.

The renowned mountain biking event was voted the Best Downhill World Cup event by teams, riders, media, sponsors and cycling’s international governing body, the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale).

This is the second year in a row the event has been awarded the accolade, a ninth time in total.

The Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup also took home the Best Sporting Event title at this year’s Highland and Islands Tourism Awards. The event won over voters for the scale and spectacle of the event on the slopes of Aonach Mor, its organisation and unique atmosphere.

Regarded as one of the top events on the Scottish sporting calendar, the event at Nevis Range brought in an estimated estimated £2.9 million to the local economy in 2017 and £37 million since 2002.

At this year’s World Cup in Fort William, more than 23,000 people over three days watched an exhilarating finish to this year’s races as Australia’s Tracey Hannah claimed the win in the women’s event while South Africa’s Greg Minnaar cemented his status as the most successful downhill rider of all time, winning his seventh Fort William title.

World Cup organisers, Rare Management, are now gearing up for next year’s event with tickets going on sale in December.

Mike Jardine, from Rare Management, said: ‘Being crowned the UCI’s Best Downhill Mountain Bike event for a second year is truly fantastic. On top of that, we’re delighted to receive recognition at home in the Highlands.

‘These awards are testament to the hard work of all of the fans, volunteers, riders, sponsors and partners who continue to make this event a truly legendary and memorable experience for all the family. It confirms Scotland and the Highlands world-class reputation and status as a bike-friendly destination for visitors from across the globe.’