Football games are called off

Fort William Football Club’s home match against Cove Rangers on Saturday was postponed.

The Fort ‘s next fixture is away to Brora Rangers in the Highland League this Saturday, December 2. The Lochaber side will travel north in search of their first win of the season. They sit at the bottom of the Highland League table with the solitary point, two points behind Strathspey Thistle.

South Lochaber Thistle’s home game against Carradale was also called off last Saturday due to an unplayable pitch.

The Jags sit in third place in the Greater Glasgow League Division Three with 12 points from seven games played. This Saturday the Kinlochleven side travel to Dumbarton to take on Westcliff.