Braveheart Prikulis sets standard as Lochaber winter series begins

Lochaber Athletic Club’s (LAC) Winter League series got under way this month, with one man in particular setting the benchmark in the opening two races.

Denis Prikulus has set a high standard for the chasing pack to try and match as he won both of the opening races of the LAC series.

Prikulus finished first in both the Braveheart Loop Race and the Druimfada Chase Race this month. Lochaber’s John Yells is hot on his heels, however, finishing second in both of the events.

Lissette Walter and Sarah MacDonald recorded good times in the Braveheart Loop Race, finishing in the top two places, but the pair were pipped to first place in the Druimfada Chase by Keri Wallace.

Braveheart Loop Race

It was a beautiful day in Glen Nevis for the first Lochaber Athletics Club Winter League race of the 2017/18 series.

A total of 55 runners took part in the Braveheart Loop Race on Sunday 19 November, racing round the Glen Nevis route on a crisp, dry day.

First over the line was Denis Prikulis from Vegan Runners in a time of 21:50 a new, record for this race. Second was John Yells LAC in 23:18, third Steven Trail, LAC, in 23:34. First MV40 was Manny Gorman, Westies in 24:30, first MV50 was Geoff Simpson, HBT, in 26:00 and first MV60 was LAC’s Mike Connolly in 28:49.

First female was Lisette Walter, LAC, in 26:47, second female was LAC Sarah MacDonald in 27:57, hot on her heals was third female Keri Wallace, U/A, in 28:08. First FV40 was Vikki MacKinnon, LAC, in 29:13, and first FV50 was Nix Forster, LAC, in 32:13.

The club would like to thank marshalls Hughie MacIntosh, Ian Adams, Catriona MacLean, Joanne Mackin, Andrew Cameron and finally to the time team Jim Hamilton, Ellen Morrison, Pamela Hamilton and Aileen Duncan.

Druimfada Chase Race

A good turn out in snowy and sometimes icy conditions for the second winter league race, the Druimfada Chase, on Sunday November 26. Denis Prikulus continued his winning form with a time of 50:14, followed by Lochaber runners John Yells in second and Tom Smith in third. Tom was also first mv40.

Lochaber ladies had great race with Keri Wallace flying home in a time of 1hr and 42 seconds, with Lisette Walters taking second and Sarah MacDonald in third.

Well done to all the runners and special Thanks to all the marshals and helpers who make these races happen, Billy, Darren, Peter, Rodger, Margaret, Rose, June, Jon, Jim, Ian, and Jo.

Full results of all the races can be found at lochaberac.co.uk.

The next race in the Winter League series is the Beinn Bhan Bash Race on Sunday December 3.