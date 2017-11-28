Around the markets week 48

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

ISLAY – United Auctions held their last sale of cattle for the year on November 25 at Islay Auction Mart when they sold 440 head. All classes maintained levels obtained at the corresponding sale last year with bullocks averaging 224.1 pence per kilo or

£682.93 per head whilst heifers levelled out at 209.07 pence per kilo or £603.88 per head. Dunlossit Farms, Lossit, led the prices per head with a British Blue bullock selling at £1340 whilst Dunlossit Farms, Knocklearach, led this

section per kilo at 267 pence. Heifers from Uiskentuie sold to £940 per head and Knocklearach heifers sold to 238 pence per kilo.

Princiapl lots and prices. Bullocks

Aberdeen Angus: Uiskentuie – £1000 & £950

British Blue: Lossit – £1340

Charolais: Gartacharra – £960; Knocklearach – £810; Carrabus Farm – £800; Knocklearach – £800

Limousin: Ballychatrigan – £1030; Balaclava – £1010; Uiskentuie – £1000 (5), £980 (3) & £950; Balaclava – £930 (4); Kintra – £920; Balaclava – £900 (4); Kilbride – £890; Uiskentuie – £890 (4); Ballychatrigan – £850 (2)

Simmental: Corraray – £800 (2)

Heifers

Aberdeen Angus: Gartacharra – £890 (7); Uiskentuie – £760

Charolais: Carrabus Farm – £740; Knocklearach – £670 (6) & £640 (9)

Limousin: Uiskentuie – £940; Balaclava – £910 & £900 (3); Uiskentuie – £890 (8) & £850 (4)

Simmental: Carrabus Farm – £770

Leading prices per kilo

Bullocks

Aberdeen Angus: Uiskentuie – 212

British Blue: Knocklearach – 245

Charolais: Knocklearach – 267 & 245; Carrabus Farm – 243; Kinnabus – 242 & 241

Limousin: Knocklearach – 267, 258 & 254; Kilbride – 252 & 250; Kintra – 250; Kilbride & Smalladh – 245; Kintra & Cruach – 241;

Kintra – 240

Simmental: Knocklearach – 230

Heifers

Aberdeen Angus: Kelsay – 201

British Blue: Bayview – 208

Charolais: Knocklearach – 235; Kinnabus – 227; Carrabus – 224; Kinnabus 212

Limousin: Knocklearach – 238; Kintra – 235; Balaclava – 233; Kilbride & Knocklearach – 230; Bayview – 228; Kintra – 225

Simmental: Corraray – 208

FORT WILLIAM – Dingwall & Highland Marts Ltd on November 24 sold 1031 store sheep of all classes.

Lambs (592) sold to £67 gross for a Cheviot from Tign an Uilt, Kilchoan.

Ewes (320) sold to £38 gross for a pen Cross from Blargie Farm, Laggan.

Feeding sheep (119) sold to £47 gross for a pen of Cheviot from Ardnamurchan Estate.

Other leading prices per head:

Store lambs: CHT – Tign an Uilt, £60; Cross – Drumbuie, Drumnadrochit, £60; BF – Invernahyle, £48.

Ewes: CHT – Arisaig Farms, Arisaig, £37; Cross – Ardtornish Farms, Morven, £36; BF – Breakachy, Laggan, £33.

Feeding sheep: BF gmr – Ardnamurchan Estate, £38; BF ram – 16 Moss, Acharcle, £30;

Cross wdr – Roshven Hill Farm, Lochailort, £29; ESY gmr – Roshven Hill Farm, £27; CHT

ram – Ardtornish Farms, £24.

STIRLING – Caledonian Marts sold 358 store cattle and suckled calves.

Bullocks averaged 212p selling to 283p for Limousins from Craigievern, Balfron

Station, and to £1150 for Aberdeen Angus’ from Rievoch, Howwood.

Heifers averaged 198p selling to 226p for Charolais from Offers, Gargunnock, and to

£1050 (twice) for Limousins from East Kerse, Lochwinnoch.

Bulls averaged 191p selling to 219p for shorthorn bulls from Highland Wagyu,

Dunblane, and to £830 from the same home.

Black & White bullocks averaged 140p selling to 158p from Merslaugh Farm, Ervie,

Stranraer, and to £560 from Cuff, Beith.

Leading prices

Bullocks per head;

£1140 East Kerse £1080 Wester Carmuirs £1020 Walton (Kinloch) £1010 Wester Carmuirs £980 Ardgate

Bullocks per kg;

276p Spittal (Bilsland) 269p Craigievern 260p & 244p Spittal (Bilsland) 239p Burnside 236p Easter Jawcraig

Heifers per head;

£980 Rievoch & East Kerse

£930 Offers £850 Easterton

£830 Walton

Heifers per kilo;

224p Craigievern 222p Tarbert (Isle of Gigha) 216p Ballymeanach (Mull) & Offers

Bulls per head;

£760 Burnside of Balhaldie (twice) £750 & £720 Burnside of Balhaldie

Bulls per kilo;

215p & 213p Burnside of Balhaldie 212p & 209p Burnside of Balhaldie

Black & Whites per head;

£550 Wester Whitefield

£470 Merslaugh

Black & Whites per kilo;

138p Cuff 134p Wester Whitefield

DALMALLY – United Auctions on Saturday November 18 sold 1401 sheep of all classes at their end of season sheep sale.

A good ringside of buyers ensured all stock was cleared at satisfactory levels. Selling to a top of £63 was a pen of Texels from Balantyne Farm Partnership.

Top prices per head

Lambs: Balantyre (Tex) £63; Glenshero (Cross) £44; Evanachan (TexX) £41; Inerlair & Dunans (Chev) £40; Blarmafoldach (BF) £45; Auch Estate (BF) £43.50; Garrogie (BF) £40.50; Dunloskin (BF Ewe Lambs) £40.

Ewes: Achnacreemore (Suff) £52.50; Auchnacreemore (TexX) £43.50; Garrogie (Cross) £36; Glenshero (BF) £33; Glenshero (BF) £31; Ederline (BF) £29.50; Auch Estate (BF) £29.50.

Tups: Craig (Lleyn) £100; Craig (Tex) £70.