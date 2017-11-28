A86 closure near Roybridge to recover overturned lorry

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The A86 near Roybridge will be closed this evening (Tuesday November 28) for several hours to allow for recovery of an overturned HGV.

The lorry was involved in a one vehicle road traffic collision about two miles east of Roybridge on the Newtonmore to Spean Bridge road on Sunday, November 26. The 61-year-old driver was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for treatment to serious but non-life threatening injury.

The road will close at 8pm tonight and the only diversion will be via the A9 and A82 through Inverness.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: ‘We would urge motorists to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journey if needing to travel on this route this evening.’