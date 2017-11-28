A86 closure near Roybridge to recover overturned lorry

Want to read more?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Already a subscriber?

 

Subscribe Now

The A86 near Roybridge will be closed this evening (Tuesday November 28) for several hours to allow for recovery of an overturned HGV.

The lorry was involved in a one vehicle road traffic collision about two miles east of Roybridge on the Newtonmore to Spean Bridge road on Sunday, November 26.  The 61-year-old driver was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for treatment to serious but non-life threatening injury.

The road will close at 8pm tonight and the only diversion will be via the A9 and A82 through Inverness.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: ‘We would urge motorists to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journey if needing to travel on this route this evening.’