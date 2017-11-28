10-pin bowling league results

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

After week three of the Lochaber Building Supplies 10-pin bowling leagues at the Nevis Centre in Fort William, The Empire and Council lead the scratch division both with 12 points followed by British Legion Fort William on 10 points.

Council lead the handicap division with 11 points followed by Rotavators and The Fillies Plus Gillie both on 10 points.

Individually, the best scratch games in week two came from Pam Weller (Alleycats) with 190, Brian Stewart (The Empire) with 182, James Porter (British Legion Fort William) with 178 and David Cameron (Council) with 177.

The week’s high handicap game went to James Porter with 240 – the season high. The top two-game scratch series went to Pam Weller with 332 and the top two-game handicap series went to Ron Gretton (Rotavators) with 422.

The best team scores of the week came from The Empire with the top scratch game of 623 and the top handicap game of 815 – both season highs. They also had the top two-game scratch series of 1150 whilst The Fillies Plus Gillie had the top two-game handicap series of 1538.

In these early stages of the league the top scratch average is held by Ben Weller (The Empire) with 170 followed by Pam Weller (Alleycats) and Tony Whitelocke (Alleycats) both on 153.