TSL lands contract to build Caol housing

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

TSL Contractors Ltd has been awarded the contract to construct 60 houses at the former Lochyside Primary School site in Caol, Fort William.

Work will commence in January and will continue into late summer of 2019.

TSL said: ‘We strongly believe in working closely with, and investing in the local economy. With this in mind, we would like to work with local labour, contractors and suppliers on the project wherever possible.

‘To provide an easily accessible platform for this, TSL will be holding a contractor and supplier open day. During the event, staff from our procurement and project departments will be on hand to discuss the various opportunities and would be delighted to meet any interested parties during the event which will run from 4pm to 6.30pm at Caol Community Centre on Tuesday December 12.

‘If you are unable to make the event or would like further information on the project please feel free to contact our general manager, John Forbes, at j.forbes@tslcontractors.co.uk for further details.’