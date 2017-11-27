This week’s walks

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

LOCHABER AND LORN RAMBLERS

The walk leader is to be contacted beforehand for meet up and start times. Car sharing usually possible and people can try before they buy.

Further information at www.lochaberandlorn-ramblers.org.uk. Lochaber and Lorn Ramblers Group can be contacted by email on info@lochaberandlorn-ramblers.org.uk.

Thursday November 30

Sgorr a’ Choise and Meall Mor

Ballachulish

This route takes in a fine pair of Grahams affording splendid views of their bigger, well-known neighbours in and around Glen Coe.

Start from the CP at the Ballachulish TIC, NN083584. Walk SW up East Laroch, cross the River Laroch on the footbridge and turn immediately S up to the primary school at the top of the village. Continue S on the track past some farm buildings.

The track deteriorates to a path heading S in Gleann an Fhiodh and rises steadily on the W side of the River Laroch. Just before a large cairn at NN068548, fork left to cross the river and climb more steeply S to the col, Mam Uchdaich at NN065540, about 390m alt.

Turn NE along the ridge and up to the summit of Sgorr a’Choise, 663m, after a further 2 Km. Descend SE, over a small summit, turning E to reach the watershed at NN097547. Climb steeply N up the broad ridge to the rocky crest of Meall Mor and turn NE to reach its summit, 676m.

Retrace steps for 2-300m, then curve NW around the rim of Coire nan Cuilc and descend the N ridge to the forest track on the col, 342m.

Turn right on the track and soon left at a junction to climb a narrower track up to the summit of Am Meall, 414m.

Cross the stile by the communications tower and head NW down the open hillside along the forest boundary. At the corner of the forest just above the quarry turn left and follow the path around its rim and down to the Ballachulish TIC.

Grade: S; Distance: 15km; Height to climb: 1161m; Map(s): LR41/50, EX384. Meet at Ballachulish TIC at 9.30am. Start at 9.30am. Leader: Isobel Bytautus 07512 042223.

Sunday December 3

Arieniskill to Meoble

Lochailort

A walk to a remote estate passing a Prince Charlie’s Cave and the hidden Loch Beoraid. The Lodge at Meoble was used by the S.O.E. to train agents sent into Europe during the 2nd World War.

Start near Arieniskill on the A830 at NM785831, where limited roadside parking is available. Follow the Arieniskill Burn under the railway. Pick up the path heading up ENE by the Allt na Criche. Take the right fork at the junction and continue N, crossing some fairly level ground before descending into natural woodland.

Look out for Prince Charlie’s Cave at NM796849. Cross the Allt a’ Churn Mhoir in a steep-sided gorge and continue to follow the path up a narrow ledge before emerging on to more open hillside with views of Loch Beoraid. Follow the path down to footbridges and a power house at the foot of the loch.

Cross to a track and follow it N to the settlement at Meoble and continue to the piers at Loch Morar. Retrace steps until S of the estate buildings and cross the river Meoble on the bridge at NM799866.

Follow the path SSW gradually climbing up to a high point at NM792849. Cross the fence-line, descend to re-join the outward route at the junction and follow the path back to the start.

Grade: M; Distance: 16km; Height to climb: 560m; Map(s): LR34, EX400. Meet at Fort William woollen mill at 9.15am. Start of walk at 10am. Leader: Andrew Gilbert 07808 924722.

NEVIS HILLWALKING CLUB

Please see full walk details at www.nevishillwalking.club. If anyone would like to go out on the walk please contact club secretary Suzanne Theobald on 01397 701783 or email enquiries@nevishillwalking.club.

Saturday December 2

Meall na Teanga

Park at the parking area for Eas Chia-aig. Follow path until it joins the track. From NN180894 head E through short band of trees up to minor 280m summit. Continue E to 493m summit of Creag Dhonn.

Turn N over Ruighe na Beinne (645m) and then NNE over Meall Breac and finally NE to 872m top of Meall Odhar. Follow ridge E to 907m top of Meall Coire Lochain. Follow NE ridge to Meall na Teanga and then return to 906m top. Head SE to 588m top of Leac Chorrach.

Head S to end of track at NN200890. Follow track E to point NN205889. Now descend S, hopefully avoiding trees, to car park near Clunes.

Alternatively continue E along track to junction and then turn SW along track to car park.

Distance: 13km; Height to climb: 1100m. Suggested by Robert Paterson, co-ordinated by Suzanne Theobald.