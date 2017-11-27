Oban Pipe Band ceilidh success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban Pipe Band’s annual ceilidh was an enjoyable evening with some of the best musicians in the area taking part.

They entertained locals and visitors to the town’s Winter Festival from many parts, including overseas.

Comment from those present indicated they enjoyed the band’s traditional music, song and dance.

Entertainment was provided by Crackin’ Craic, Argyll Ceilidh Trail, Mary Catherine MacNeil, Sileas Sinclair, Angus MacColl, the Sinclair School of Dance, as well as Oban Pipe Band.

Fear-an-tighe for the evening was Dugald Cameron, who kept the audience entertained.

Oban Pipe Band committee is grateful to all the entertainers who kindly gave of their time. Special thanks go to the Winter Festival and Event Scotland for promoting the event.