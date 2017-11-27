Indian appeal court finds Connel man Billy Irving not guilty

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The appeal court in India has found Connel man and ex-paratrooper Billy Irving not guilty.

Billy and five other British ex-servicemen were sentenced to five years in an Indian prison in January 2016.

The men, known as the Chennai Six, were working as armed guards protecting ships from Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean.

The Chennai 6 Facebook page posted: ‘The appeal court has today found all 35 men not guilty.

‘We now wait to hear as and when the men will be allowed home to their families.

‘This may take some time whilst the authorities decide whether they agree with the outcome or wish to appeal.

‘If they wish to appeal the men might be released from prison but not allowed back to the UK. But the families are understandably delighted that finally common sense and justice has prevailed.’

This comes as the terminally-ill captain was repatriated on Monday November 20.

Speaking to The Oban Times ahead of the appeal decision, Billy’s fiancée, Yvonne MacHugh said: ‘I can’t quite believe we finally have a date for a verdict.

‘Since the day the five-year sentence was handed to Billy, our lives have been at a standstill.

‘Nearly two years we’ve waited for this day and now it’s finally here I am utterly petrified.

‘It has brought back all the feels of waiting on a verdict for the trial in 2015, but in a strange way this time round it feels like there is so much at stake. We are so close to the end, yet still a million miles away from this this hell we are living ending.

‘Everything does feel positive this time round, but you just cannot tell what will happen.

‘Our lives and the lives of 34 men and their families lie in the hands of one man-the judge.

‘That is the most terrifying part of all of this. One man has the power to grant freedom to 35 innocent men.

‘All we want is for Billy to be home with us this Christmas. As much as I try not to imagine it, in fear of our hopes and dreams being ripped to shreds yet again.

‘I simply cannot help it. It’s what I picture as I lie in bed at night and the first thought I have in the morning.’