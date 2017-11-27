Housebreakings fall in Argyll and Bute

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The number of housebreakings has fallen in Argyll and Bute in the second quarter of the year, with 50 incidents recorded compared to 61 over the same period last year.

Between April 1 and September 30, 2017, crimes of a sexual nature decreased by 10, with 73 incidents reported to police.

The provisional management data, whilst not official statistics, provides an indicative snapshot across the division, as well as the country as a whole, and helps to shape operational decision making.

The number of deaths on the roads in Argyll and Bute is down, with three fatalities recorded compared to eight over the same period last year.

Speeding offences have dropped by 81, with 726 incidents recorded compared to 807 last year, whilst the number of drivers caught using their mobile phone has also fallen from 67 to 23.

There has been a five per cent rise in domestic abuse incidents in Argyll and Bute, with 17 more crimes reported to police between April and September, compared with last year.

Motor vehicle crime is up, with 54 incidents recorded this year compared to 26 in 2016.

Common assaults have gone down by 52, with 344 incidents recorded this year.

Local Policing Commander for Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Chief Superintendent Hazel Hendren said: ‘It is encouraging to see a fall in some of the key areas of concern for communities in Argyll and Bute including violence, housebreakings and speeding motorists. This reflects the dedication and professionalism of our officers who work with local communities and partners to tackle these issues.

‘It is also good to see a significant reduction in the number of deaths on our roads, however one death is still one too many. We are committed to continuing the joint work with our partners on education and enforcements activities to ensure the roads of Argyll and Bute are safe for everyone.

‘Motor vehicle crime has noticeably risen and our officers will be working within the communities to offer crime prevention advice as well as deterring and detecting offenders. We would encourage everyone to ensure their vehicles are secure at all times and any valuables are not left on display. These type of criminals are opportunistic, so please do not give them any opportunity to target your property.

‘The increase in domestic abuse incidents demonstrates an increase in victim confidence to report these type of crimes. We would encourage all victims to please come forward to allow us to offer you the necessary support whilst we carry out thorough investigations. Working with our partner agencies is key to targeting domestic abuse and we will continue to develop new initiatives and ways to put a stop to this despicable behaviour.’