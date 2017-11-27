Economy Secretary visits BiFab yard at Arnish

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Economy Secretary Keith Brown visited BiFab in Arnish today to thank the Isle of Lewis workers for their actions in helping the company avoid administration last week, ‎and to outline the Scottish Government’s commitment to securing the long-term future of BiFab.

Following his visit Mr Brown said: ‘Last week was clearly a very anxious time for the workforce, their families, and the wider communities. The dignity and determination shown by the workforce in the most challenging of circumstances, was integral to allowing the Scottish Government to help broker a positive resolution.

‘The First Minister, the minister for business and I spent much of last week – sometimes into the wee small hours – working to get the relevant parties around the table. I am delighted that Seaway Heavy Lifting and SSE in particular chose to back BiFab – a sign of real confidence in both the company and its outstanding workforce. The priority now is to focus on completing the project on time and on budget.

‘The Scottish Government’s focus is to secure the long-term position of the company and to demonstrate our commitment to support projects that show an innovative and world-leading approach to low carbon energy and local energy solutions.

‘On behalf of the Scottish Government, I would again like to thank the workforce here, and at Burntisland and Methil, for all of their efforts that will help to ensure that BiFab continues to play a prominent role in Scotland’s renewable industry.’